A new book has been released to celebrate 75 years since the designation of Eryri as a National Park.
‘Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri National Park: Etifeddiaeth ar waith - A living legacy’ has been published in partnership with Y Lolfa.
The bilingual book presents Eryri’s special qualities through the eyes of 10 writers, complemented by photographs. From extraordinary landscapes and lively communities, to Eryri’s influence on the arts – this book gives an insight into what makes Eryri so special.
An introduction by Gerallt Pennant outlines his relationship with Eryri, encouraging the reader to join him in considering what Eryri means to them. He gives an insight into the campaigning that led to the establishment of the UK’s National Parks and the history of Eryri’s designation.
Jonathan Cawley, the Eryri National Park Authority's Chief Executive said: “There are so many different elements that make Eryri special, and it’s a place that means something different to everyone who has a connection with the area.
“The aim of this book is to celebrate those things, little and large, prominent and unseen, that make up the Eryri National Park, and hopefully, ignite pride and appreciation for this special area so that it is cared for and safeguarded for future generations.”
Lefi Gruffudd, Head of Publishing at Y Lolfa said:
“We’re very happy to be working with the Eryri National Park on this book and are extremely proud of the work of all the talented authors who have created vivid and varied representations of the importance of many aspects of Eryri”.
The book will be officially launched at a special event at Yr Ysgwrn, Trawsfynydd on Thursday, 16 July, and it will be available to purchase from booksellers across Wales and beyond, as well as on the Eryri National Park Authority’s online shop.
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