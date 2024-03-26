An ombudsman report stating women born in the 1950s hit by the state pension age change are owed compensation has been welcomed.
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO)’s report says UK Government should "do the right thing" and women should receive a payout of between £1,000 and £2,950.
Responding to the report, MP Liz Saville Roberts said the news is welcome, “but long overdue”.
“WASPI women have suffered a grave injustice,” she added.
“At the very least, UK Government should now implement the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s recommendations in full so that justice can finally be served for the millions of women wronged by Westminster.
“Plaid Cymru has stood with WASPI every step of the way. In 2016, we passed a motion at our annual conference opposing the changes and calling on the UK Government to change course.
“We have consistently raised the issue in Westminster, including calling on the UK Government to put in place transitional arrangements for WASPI women, phasing in the changes, and a bridging pension and compensation for those affected to cover the period between age 60 and the new state pension age.
“We will continue to support WASPI and pledge to help in any way we can.”