Reacting to the report, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “This is an alarming admission from Dŵr Cymru, which raises very serious questions, both for them and for Natural Resources Wales – not only due to the sheer number of wastewater treatment plants involved in the release of untreated sewage, but also because both organisations seem to have been complicit in failing to redress the problem for nearly a decade.