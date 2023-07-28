In today's meet the cast of Brassed Off, actor Ioan Hefin discusses the show.
Ioan plays the part of Dafydd in this year's summer season show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Directed by Richard Cheshire, Brassed Off, based on the film of the same name, starts next Friday, 4 August, and runs until Saturday, 26 August.
Ioan's theatre credits include: Joseph K and the Cost of Living, The Tide Whisperer, As Long as the Heart Beats, We’re Still Here (National Theatre Wales), You Should Ask Wallace, The Butterfly Hunter (Theatr Na N‘og), Woman in Black (Torch Theatre), Brassed Off (Clwyd Theatr Cymru).
Television credits include: Steeltown Murders, Hidden, Hinterland and Ordinary Lies 2 (BBC), The Light in the Hall (Channel 4), Grav, 35 Awr, Pen Talar, Cowbois ac Injans, Darn o Dir (s4c), The Accident (Channel 4) Gangs of London (Sky/HBO) and the Pembrokeshire Murders (ITV).
Film credits include: The Toll (Western Edge Pictures), Apostle (Severn Screen), Watcher in the Woods (Hartbreak Films), Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (Tim Burton Productions), Lost Viking (Tornado Films), The Darkest Day (Lindisfarne Films) and Le Match de Notre Vie (Ilifon/s4c/tf2).
Radio credits include: The Witch Farm (BBC Radio 4), The Verb (BBC Radio 3).
Watch what Ioan has to say about Brassed Off in the video above.