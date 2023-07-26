Acting credits include: Assassins (Watermill Theatre); The Snow Queen (NIE & Cambridge Junction); The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Southwark Playhouse); Snow White (NIE & Tobacco Factory); Icarus (The Wild And The Innocent); We’re Going On A Bearhunt (Lyric Theatre); A Midsummer Nights Dream (Watermill Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Romeo & Juliet and The School for Scandal (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory); Cinderella: A Fairytale (Tobacco Factory & Travelling Light); Made In Dagenham (Queens Theatre & New Wolsey), Thisbe (Door Ajar Theatre); Oliver! (Watermill Theatre); The BFG (Birmingham Rep); I Was A Rat! (Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); The Snow Spider (Io Theatre Company).