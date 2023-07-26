In today's 'Meet the Cast' of Brassed Off - Aberystwyth Arts Centre's summer season show - we hear from actor Joey Hickman.
Joey will play the part of Haydn in the show, directed by Richard Cheshire.
Joey trained on the Actor Musicianship course at Rose Bruford.
Acting credits include: Assassins (Watermill Theatre); The Snow Queen (NIE & Cambridge Junction); The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Southwark Playhouse); Snow White (NIE & Tobacco Factory); Icarus (The Wild And The Innocent); We’re Going On A Bearhunt (Lyric Theatre); A Midsummer Nights Dream (Watermill Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Romeo & Juliet and The School for Scandal (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory); Cinderella: A Fairytale (Tobacco Factory & Travelling Light); Made In Dagenham (Queens Theatre & New Wolsey), Thisbe (Door Ajar Theatre); Oliver! (Watermill Theatre); The BFG (Birmingham Rep); I Was A Rat! (Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); The Snow Spider (Io Theatre Company).
Joey is also a musical director, composer and arranger. Credits include: Mog: The Forgetful Cat (Wardrobe Ensemble, Royal & Derngate & Old Vic); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Leicester Curve & Bath Theatre Royal); Snow Queen (NIE); Catch That Beast (Bucket Club); Snow White (NIE & Cambridge Junction); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Watermill Theatre); Reasons To Be Cheerful (Graeae Theatre); The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Mischief Theatre); Three Minute Heroes (Belgrade Theatre); The Threepenny Opera (Graeae Theatre/UK Tour); Our House (New Wolsey Theatre/UK Tour).
Brassed Off opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 4 August and runs until Saturday, 26 August.