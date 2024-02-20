Prepare for an unforgettable night of adventure as the Kendal Mountain Tour comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Take the cinematic journey through the world's most breathtaking landscapes with a selection of award-winning films showcasing the year’s most daring feats of courage and tales of human resilience. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or simply someone who appreciates the majesty of nature, this tour promises to ignite your sense of adventure and leave you with a renewed appreciation for the planet we call home.
Get ready to be thrilled, inspired and moved at the Kendal Mountain Tour 2024 at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 29 February at 7.45pm.
Films:
The White Giant - Krister Kopala dedicates his season to riding some of the most unforgiving lines on Jiehkkevárri, the highest and arguably most remote mountain in Norway’s Lyngen Alps. (22’)
Lando Steezy - Leo Smith is a self proclaimed bodge job and helper of people. Forging his own path in the bike industry, Leo is creating space in the sport for everyone. (6’)
La Gara - Journey into one of the world’s toughest mountain races in the Italian Alps with mountain runner Hillary Gerardi as she pushes herself to the limit, chasing after a dream. (15’)
SOUP - Discover the Sheffield Outdoor Plungers (SOUP) in this uplifting film exploring access rights and the cold water swimming community based in the Peak District. (6’)
An Eye For Plants - Plant blindness is our tendency to overlook and undervalue the plants around us. The inspirational 97-year old Dr Margaret Bradshaw champions doing the opposite. (4’)
Soundscape - Using beautiful animation, Soundscape shares the sightless experience of climbing a mountain featuring Erik Weihenmayer as he ascends a massive alpine rock face deep in the Sierra Nevada. (15’)
I Am Because You Are - Despite varying levels of experience, a fearless crew of six women venture into the wild and embark on their first mountaineering expedition in the Bugaboos. Together, they redefine the conventional mountaineering narrative, embodying the timeless African philosophy of Ubuntu. (17’)
Freya - Not your typical family holiday, but this is not your typical family. Climber Leo Houlding, his wife Jess, their two children Freya (9yrs) and Jackson (5yrs) climb Norway’s national mountain via a 2000ft big wall. (4’) Changabang: Return To The Shining Mountain - In 1976, British alpinists Peter Boardman & Joe Tasker made the first ascent of the West Wall of Changabang. In 2022, three climbers from the New Zealand Alpine Team try their luck on this infamous climb. Will they succeed? (20’) Going Home - To celebrate the adventurous life of her late Uncle Clive, Ashley takes a leap of faith and learns to fly. Can his memory instil Ashley with the courage she needs to reignite her zest for life.