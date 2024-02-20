Freya - Not your typical family holiday, but this is not your typical family. Climber Leo Houlding, his wife Jess, their two children Freya (9yrs) and Jackson (5yrs) climb Norway’s national mountain via a 2000ft big wall. (4’) Changabang: Return To The Shining Mountain - In 1976, British alpinists Peter Boardman & Joe Tasker made the first ascent of the West Wall of Changabang. In 2022, three climbers from the New Zealand Alpine Team try their luck on this infamous climb. Will they succeed? (20’) Going Home - To celebrate the adventurous life of her late Uncle Clive, Ashley takes a leap of faith and learns to fly. Can his memory instil Ashley with the courage she needs to reignite her zest for life.