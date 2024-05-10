The display in the library’s annexe gallery tells the incredible story of how The Stonemason’s Yard, amongst other treasures, came to Wales during the Second World War to be protected in the cavernous Manod slate mines. Through photographs, film and archival items from the collections of The National Gallery and The National Library of Wales, we follow these treasures’ journey from London to Aberystwyth, and then on to the slate mines of Manod near Blaenau Ffestiniog.