Speaking to the Cambrian News just before 5am this morning, Friday, 5 July, MP Ben Lake said he was ‘deeply humbled’ to have won the Ceredigion Preseli seat.
He said the work starts tomorrow, and he looks forward to the challenge.
“I’m deeply humbled that the people of Ceredigion Preseli have entrusted in me their faith and their support to represent them now as their member of parliament for the new constituency.
“The work starts tomorrow because there’s no doubt in this time of change, the challenge of ensuring that the interests and the voices of us here in west Wales, they are heard in Westminster, will be a challenge one, and I look forward to that challenge.”
Ben Lake has been elected MP for Ceredigion Preseli (N/a)