Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has asked a question in the Senedd about cuts to Gwynedd's T2 Garndolbenmaen and T3 Llanuwchllyn -Llandderfel bus services.
Minister Lee Waters apologised to the people of Garndolbenmaen for the lack of public consultation before axing these services.
Mr ap Gwynfor is again calling on the Welsh government to reinstate these services so local people can fully access the bus services they're entitled to.
The MS said: "The Deputy Minister, I’m sure, will be aware that I’ve been raising the case of the T2 and T3 services regularly. In the case of the T2, Garndolbenmaen has lost a very valued service, and students across that route going to educational institutions in Dolgellau.
"In the case of the T3, we’ve seen places like Llanuwchllyn and Llandderfel losing out on a crucial connection for the people in the communities there.
Now, in looking at your document, 'National Transport Delivery Plan 2022 to 2027', under 'What we will deliver—Bus' on page 59, and I quote in English, it says: 'Strategic approach to service design...We will also consult on any future changes, with local authorities, and user groups before making major changes.'
"Well, users of the T2 and T3 believe that those are major changes to the service, but there was no consultation whatsoever with bus users, people in the local community, or anyone else about these changes.
So, can I ask you whether it’s right that Transport for Wales did not consult with bus users and those communities, and will you look again to ensure that the communities of Garndolbenmaen, Llanuwchllyn, Llandderfel and others do get that full service that they need?" Hear what Mabon ap Gwynfor had to say, and the response to his question, in the video above