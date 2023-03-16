Although the artefacts uncovered in the excavation were small enough to fit within a lunchbox, their discoveries greatly enriched the idea of the site’s history. The most significant of these finds was an amber bead, which would have come from somewhere far away from Pendinas and Ceredigion. This means the site must have attracted traders from far off places, which may not surprise people who know this hillfort is biggest from Pwllheli to St David’s, and was likely a centre of commerce and trade in Iron Age Britain’s West coast. Dr Murphy described how the bead would have appeared ‘magical’ to people of the time. He said that through its ability to convey static electricity, it would be possible to ignite it by rubbing it against an object. This would be a site to see even today, but back then it was nothing less than “magical.”