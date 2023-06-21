Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli has been officially reopened following the completion of improvement works worth £1.5 million.
The improvement work to the building started in 2020 with capital investment for essential improvements to the hall from Gwynedd Council and subsequent grants for a makeover of the library and the public areas by the Welsh Government.
Many friends and supporters of Neuadd Dwyfor were invited to the opening, which started with a performance by Gwenan Gibbard on the harp.
This was followed by addresses from the chair of the council, Cllr R Medwyn Hughes, Cllr Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member with responsibility for the libraries service, Cllr Elin Hywel and Pwllheli mayor, Cllr Michael Parry.
The guest speaker was the author and playwright Mared Llywelyn, who talked about how important Neuadd Dwyfor has been to her over the years, not only because she has worked for the library service, theatre and cinema, but, as the founder of Cwmni Tebot, she has also performed there throughout the years.
Her play, Croendenau, was staged for the first time this year at Neuadd Dwyfor.
Cllr Jeffreys said: “The latest investment and improvement work over a period of three years has seen significant changes to improve these facilities to offer modern and comfortable experiences to the users.
“The presence of Neuadd Dwyfor on the high street contributes positively to the local economy, and in addition the food and drink offer here is based on the principles of buying locally and supporting businesses in the area.
“The hope now is to be able to develop a diverse artistic programme, with thanks to the Arts Council of Wales for a grant that will enable audiences to engage and develop. Films and shows will continue to be shown, but the aim is to be able to attract more live musical events to the hall and build on these vibrant partnerships that already exist to offer further artistic experiences to young people in the area.”
For more information about events at Neuadd Dwyfor, visit www.neuadddwyfor.cymru, and to see what it looks like for yourself, watch the video above.