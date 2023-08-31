Now that the trial is complete, Network Rail and Alun Griffiths have begun preparing for the final move, where two metallic spans will be lifted onto the viaduct and transported via rail, to its new home, on the northern end of the bridge. This unique and intricate process will be done over two days with the finer details being completed during 13-week closure. When in position, the old span will be taken apart, piece by piece, onto a pontoon in the Mawddach Estuary.