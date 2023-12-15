Watch the children from the Saturday Club and Arch Noa Playgroup at Holy Trinity Church in Penrhyndeudraeth take part in their recent Nativity Play.
The play was staged in the church where, currently, 14 Christmas Trees from local community groups and churches are lit and decorated.
The trees have been lit and decorated by the local churches of Bro Moelwyn Ministry Area Meirionnydd and community groups and charities.
The church is open daily from 10am-4pm until 6 January, and refreshments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when there are children's craft activities and a snowy model train layout. A church spokesperson said: "A merry and peaceful Christmas to everyone from members and children of the church."