Immersing themselves on this spiritual journey are: presenter Michaela Strachan who places her faith in the natural world; former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who was christened Church of England but is still searching for answers to life’s big questions; journalist and TV presenter Sonali Shah, who grew up in a Jain family; comedian Eshaan Akbar, a lapsed Muslim; practising Catholic Amanda Lovett, who catapulted into the public eye in the first series of Traitors; actor Tom Rosenthal of Friday Night Dinner fame, who is religious; and TV personality and former model Christine McGuinness, who is spiritual but doesn’t practise one particular faith.