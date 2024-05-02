Porthdinllaen’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) had the chance to tell people about the work of the organisation when they attended the reopening of Dylan’s restaurant in Criccieth.
The station was most grateful to be invited, once again, to take part in the restaurant’s opening season party and set up a stall outside.
A Porthdinllaen Station spokesperson said: “We were delighted to welcome a steady stream of visitors to our stall, which featured the usual ‘fun of the fayre’ with a raffle, name the monkey (and the mushroom!), etc.
“However, most importantly, the event gave the opportunity to talk to people, and pass on information about water safety and the NCI’s role in promoting it. During the course of the many pleasant conversations we enjoyed, we were able to give out wristbands and teddies to children: and cakes to visitors of all sizes!
“All in all, our volunteer watchkeepers passed a very pleasant afternoon, and were most grateful for the donations we received. These will be used to continue our efforts to maintain a daily watch at our Porthdinllaen station, which is situated on the Nefyn Golf Club course.
“If you’re in the area, visitors, and potential new volunteers, are always welcome to look around the watch station.”
They added: “Finally, thanks firstly to Dylan’s (Criccieth) for having us; and also to the Watchkeepers, Andy Smith, Chris Harris, Kay Smith and Megan Mentzoni who worked tirelessly to represent our station.”
For further information and to see the station’s Facebook page, please search NCI Porthdinllaen.