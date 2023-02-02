A CEREDIGION charity is planning to help residents tackle rising water bills – which are set to shoot up from April.
Water bills are set to get the biggest increase in almost 20 years from April – but Ceredigion Citizens Advice says it can help households.
Dwr Cymru has announced that most of its household customers will see an increase in their typical combined water and wastewater bills of between 8% and 9.4% from April.
Welsh Water says the rise is due to the significant increase in the rate of inflation which is running at a 40 year high, in particular affecting the price of energy and chemicals, reflecting the well-publicised global and national factors affecting the economy.
Industry body Water UK has said the annual bill for an average household in England and Wales will hit £448.
Consumer groups said the rise would squeeze struggling households when one in five are already finding it difficult to pay. But Water UK says the rise for most customers will be below inflation.
Energy lead Will Jones said: “We are trained by Dwr Cymru to verify applications for the cheapest social tariff and will look at water as part of our clients’ energy advice offer.”
You can look at the Dwr Cymru website to check if you can get help to cap your bills https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/support-with-bills
You can also check if you should register on the Priority Services Register https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/help-advice/priority-services
If you are struggling with a debt on your water account, please seek advice and help from Ceredigion Citizens Advice – see here for how to contact us https://www.cabceredigion.org/services/