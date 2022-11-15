Water companies should face stiff fines
[email protected]
Friday 25th November 2022 7:00 am
Share
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Letter to the Editor: We have so-called treatment plants that are letting sewage into our seas (The crap in our water, Cambrian News, 2 November). They fail to do their job of treating waters before it is let out to sea, poisoning our sea life.
This should not be allowed. These companies should be fined. They should do their job effectively or not at all. The cost to the planet is incalculable. Who knows what this could lead to.
In our modern world, this is a job that can’t fail, or we will all suffer terrible consequences.
Jean Miles,
Harlech
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |