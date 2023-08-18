A weather warning for strong winds along the western coast of Wales has been extended into Saturday, with gusts of 70mph possible.
A yellow warning is currently in place for the west coast of Wales, from Cardigan all the way up to Anglesey, with very strong and gusty winds forecast for Friday.
That warning has now been extended until midday on Saturday, with winds, associted with Storm Betty, bringing some disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure.
The Met Office says: "Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning.
"Strongest winds will be along south to southwest facing coasts where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere.
"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely.
"Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely."
The extended warning will run until midday on Saturday, with thunderstorm and rain warnings for other parts of the UK on Saturday.
The strong winds may cause damage to buildings, produce large waves in coastal areas and could lead to power cuts, the Met Office warns.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK. While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.
“Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely. Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground.”
Betty is the second storm named by the storm naming group of Met Éireann, the Met Office and KNMI following Storm Antoni earlier in August. This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.
People living or working on the coast should take extra care during windy and stormy weather.
High tide in Aberystwyth on Saturday is expected to be at 10.50am and 11.01pm.