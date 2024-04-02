THE shoreline in Aberaeron has received its latest delivery of Norwegian boulders as work progresses on a £32 million sea defence scheme.
The boulders have been transferred to Cardigan Bay by sea and have been deposited on the shoreline by heavy machinery.
The Norwegian boulders weigh between 3-10 tonnes and Ceredigion County Council says they are ‘essential to form the core of the proposed rock breakwater extending out from the existing north pier’.
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.