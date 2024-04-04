A WEEKEND weather warning has been issued by the Met Office - with 70mph winds and large waves possible.
The yellow warning has been issued for western parts of the United Kingdom from between 8am and 10pm on Saturday.
The Met Office says: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend."
The warning adds that there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, a slight chance of power cuts as well as a small chance of injuries from large waves in coastal regions.
The warning adds: "A deep area of low pressure, will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.
"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."