The search to find more stars for Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s summer show continues...
Some roles for ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The Musical’ have been cast from the first round of auditions but others, including star of the show Charlie Bucket, are still to be filled.
Arts centre director David Wilson said: “We are delighted to present a large family-friendly musical as part of our Sweet Summer season of events.
“It’s exciting to have such an iconic show and a musical that has such an opportunity for our young people to perform with us.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing who our cast might be and presenting Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Tickets go on sale for the August shows later this month but further auditions will take place first.
“We hope this opportunity creates future stars,” David added.
Auditions for lead children’s roles including Charlie, the ensemble, and Oompa Loompas take place on 13 April.
Show director Richard Cheshire said: “This is an amazing opportunity to perform in Charlie and the Chocolate factory for Aberystwyth Arts Centre Summer show.
“Are you a talented and aspiring young actor? Do you love performing? Want to have fun learning new skills and be cast onstage with professional actors? Are you a rising star?
“We’re searching for talented actors and budding musical theatre stars (aged 10 - 25 years) and the search is on for an actor to play Charlie himself!
“This leading role must be a strong singer with a treble or soprano voice, with some previous stage experience and a playing age of 9 -14. Interested? Excited? then come and audition!”
Ensemble singers and dancers (Playing age 10 – 25) are also needed to join the professional actors in the ensemble and chorus numbers.
Auditions will take place on Saturday, 13 April 2pm-4pm with potential recalls on Sunday, 14 April at 12pm.
To book an audition please email Laura Oliver on [email protected] and fill out the attached registration form: https://aber.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/clyweliadau-ar-gyfercharlie-and-the-chocolate-factory.
Those wanting to audition need to learn the song ‘The Candy Man’.