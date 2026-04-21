A talented West Wales chef is ready for the biggest culinary competition of his life on home soil next month, with a global honour at stake.
Sam Everton, 26, from Llangeler, Llandysul, will be representing Wales in the Global Chefs Challenge final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo which is being held at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16–19.
He and his commis chef, Tyler Richardson from Y Seler, Aberaeron, will be competing against 15 of the world’s best chefs in the final on Sunday, 17 May.
Supporters are being urged to go along with their Welsh flags to cheer on Sam and three other Team Wales finalists on each of the four days of Global Chefs Challenge finals.
Entry to finals and the Expo is free of charge and people can either register in advance at https://www.miceconciergeme.com/wce2026/registration/Site/Register or on the day at the desk.
Sam is a catering lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion, works part-time at Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan and has recently launched his own private dining business, with bookings for the first six months achieved in two weeks.
He qualified for the global final by winning the National Chef of Wales final at the Welsh International Culinary Championships last year.
A former WorldSkills golf medallist who finished third, whilst representing Wales, in the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition in Monaco in 2023, Sam is excited to be competing on home soil.
“I’m hoping for home advantage,” he said. “It’s nice to competing in a global competition in Wales for once, although it adds an extra bit of pressure.
“I’m aiming for at least the top 10 but it would be amazing if I could win a medal which would be the biggest accolade so far, especially as I’m competing as a senior chef.”
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