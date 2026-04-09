A west Wales hospice is appealing for people to walk across glowing hot coals for charity next month.
The firewalk takes place on the evening of Sunday, 3 May, at Skanda Vale hospice near Saron, Llandysul, and is open to anyone ready to take on the challenge.
Participants will receive expert training from Stephen Morgan of Firewalk Cymru — a seasoned instructor and hospice volunteer — before walking across embers glowing at around 650°C. The evening begins with registration at 5.30pm and the firewalk itself at 7.30pm, followed by refreshments and a chance to share the experience with friends, family and fellow walkers.
Saloni Jain, one of this year’s participants has already described feeling “like a scared kitten” at the prospect of the walk. “I may get so scared, I may not walk,” she said. “But I will find the resilience and I will find the energy, and let go of my fears.”
Elliot Muir, Head of Communications at Skanda Vale Hospice, said: “A firewalk is one of those things that stays with you. People arrive nervous and leave amazed at what they’ve just done. It’s a brilliant way to push past what you thought you were capable of, and every penny raised goes directly towards caring for local families living with a life-limiting illness.”
Skanda Vale Hospice provides free overnight respite, day hospice and remote companionship services to people across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire. The hospice receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on donations and fundraising to continue its work.
Walkers are asked to raise a minimum of £175 in sponsorship. Friends, family and spectators are welcome to come along and cheer on the walkers, and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.
To register, visit www.skandavalehospice.org/events/firewalk or call 01559 371222.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.