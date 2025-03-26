Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has called on the Welsh government to put urgent pressure on network provider Openreach to carry out preparatory work to prevent future network outages during winter storms.
The Plaid Cymru MS has been representing residents and around 20 businesses in the community of Llwyndyrus near Pwllheli, who were left without a phone and internet connection for weeks following the devastation caused by Storm Darragh in December.
Residents and businesses fear that if work isn’t carried out now to clear cables of overhanging branches, come the next winter storm, power will be lost again leading to serious challenges for both residents and businesses whose trade rely on a reliable internet and phone connection.
The Cabinet Secretary confirmed she would be raising the matter with Openreach following Mabon's question.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “The storm led to thousands of households losing their phone and internet connection, including the community of Llwyndyrus, with some households left without Wi-Fi for several weeks.
“Since then, the community has carried out a survey of the infrastructure and have noticed that cables and poles in precarious condition.
“Cables are tangled in branches at the side of the road. The fear is that come the next storm the cables will break again but it is almost impossible to fix cables in the middle of a storm.”
Local resident, business owner and member of Llwyndyrus Area Committee, Myrddin ap Dafydd said: “This rural area was among the last 5% of Wales to receive fast broadband. Wires were woven through twigs and roadside tree trunks.
“Persistent, hard storms now mean that perennial damage is being done to the branches.'
'These persistent outages are affecting the economy of the area as well as recreational use of the internet.'
Openreach have been approached for comment.