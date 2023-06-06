The Welsh Highland Railway Centenary event is fast approaching.
Join them to celebrate this momentous milestone in the Welsh Highland Railway’s history, jointly organised by the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways and the Welsh Highland Heritage Railway, along with their supporting societies.
This three-day event, taking place over the weekend of Friday, 23 June to Sunday, 25 June, will recreate scenes from the original Welsh highland Railway operation and showcase the history of this iconic line right through to the scenic tourist trains that operate today.
On Friday the railway will focus on pre-1923 and the opening, Saturday will be all about the Welsh Highland Railway - with Just like the Photos - and the closure, whilst Sunday will be themed on the revival of the railway as we now know it in the 21st Century.
Locomotives appearing for the railway’s centenary celebrations include the former North Wales Narrow Gauge Railway and Welsh Highland Heritage Railway stalwart locomotive Russell, originally built by Hunslet of Leeds in 1906, and War Department Baldwin ‘590’ built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works USA in 1917 for service behind the trenches in WW1.
The Baldwin, number ‘794’, originally owned by the Imperial War Museum had its ownership recently transferred to the WHHR.
It recently underwent restoration work at the Vale of Rheidol workshops in Aberystwyth but is now back in Porthmadog. The locomotive will run as ‘590’ being almost identical to the original WHR loco of that number.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit www.festrail.co.uk/whr-centenary. You can also follow the railway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.