Welsh language horror film to be shown locally
Subscribe newsletter
Gwledd (The Feast), a carnivorously chilling Welsh language horror film, will be released exclusively in cinemas via Picturehouse Entertainment, including ones in Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
Set in mid Wales, the film was written by Roger Williams and directed by Lee Haven-Jones. It features actors Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd and Annes Elwy.
Elwy plays Cadi, a mysterious young woman that takes a job as a waitress for a wealthy family in the remote Welsh countryside, on the eve of an important dinner party. As the night progresses, she soon begins to challenge the family’s beliefs, unravelling the illusion they’ve created with slow and terrifying consequences.
The release is significant for Wales, introducing Welsh language to new audiences globally whilst also meeting local demand from Welsh people to watch stories in their native tongue. Traditionally, duel versions of a film have been requested in English. Solely in Welsh, Gwledd paves a steady path for new ways of working, not only honouring the Welsh language but holding the door open for further films to be made.
Roger Williams, writer of Gwledd said: “If we were to be quite bold about telling our stories on this big, big, screen, we could start to build the kind of culture where it’s not unusual to see Welsh language film in cinemas..."
The film’s release is supported by Film Hub Wales’ Made in Wales (MIW) strand, which celebrates films with Welsh connections, building greater awareness of stories from real Welsh communities and helping to shape our cultural identity.
The film has screenings at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from today, 19 August until 25 August, at Cellb in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 19, 20 and 21, Pontio Bangor until 25, Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, on 19, 20 and 25, and will be show at Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan and the Magic Lanter, Tywyn (dates TBC).
Dates subject to change, please keep an eye on the cinema’s website for details on their upcoming film screenings.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |