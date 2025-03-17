All roads will lead to the Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire borders in June when the Welsh National Tractor Road Run this year run by the North Pembrokeshire Road Run organising team.
The 39 mile run starts from Awenfryn Farm at Glanrhyd near Moelgrove on the 15th June and will take in Ceibwr Bay and the stunning coastline before heading back inland where a midday break for refreshments will take after a 24 mile drive to near Cwmgwaun.
The second half of the run back to Awenfryn will take in the Preseli mountain road with some glorious views as the tractor convoy makes it way back to the finish.
Money raised from the run will be shared between the Welsh Air Ambulance, the Crymych First Responders and the Cardigan First Responders.
Dai Rees from Cilgerran along with his local team including Keith Evans, Kevin Evans, Alun Owens, Shaun Morgan and Peter Lewis are hoping for one of the biggest turnouts of tractors for many years on the Welsh Run which moves around Wales and was held last year at Llanwrtwd Wells.