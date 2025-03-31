The sunshine looks set to stay in the skies above west Wales through into the weekend, with temperatures of 19°C possible by the end of the week.
High pressure dominates to forecast for the week ahead, with coastal breezes bringing a slight chill at the start of the week.
Tuesday will see a sunny start for nearly everyone across the UK, with the Met Office saying north Wales is likely to see the warmest temperatures of the UK, at around 19°C.
Wednesday will be another day of widespread sunshine and Thursday is likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week.
Under largely cloudless skies, nights will remain chilly with frosts possible through the week, mainly in rural areas.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The UK will have a sunny start to April this week.
"Temperatures will slowly build, with highs of 21-22°C possible by Thursday. Other than a small chance of some light rain grazing the far southwest of England it will be a dry week too. At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin.”
High pressure will continue to persist through the end of the week and into the weekend, with sunny conditions and warm temperatures in the west of the UK.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “As the area of high pressure moves slightly further west it will allow some cloud to move into eastern areas of the UK.
"In western parts, under largely cloudless skies, temperatures of up to 20°C are forecast for Friday. High pressure is forecast to remain dominant through the weekend and indeed at the start of next week, meaning a prolonged spell of settled weather for the UK with little in the way of rainfall and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are likely to ease off though.”