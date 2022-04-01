West Wales apprenticeship ambassadors spread the word

THREE local apprenticeship ambassadors from a diverse range of occupations are spreading the word about Welsh medium apprenticeship opportunities.

It’s the third year running, Apprenticeship Ambassadors have been appointed jointly by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (CCC) and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW) who support the development of bilingual apprenticeship programmes.

CCC leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales whilst the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales who deliver apprenticeships for the Welsh Government.

The ambassadors include award-winning electrician Ifan Wyn Phillips, 21, from Crymych, plumber Gethin Evans, 33, from Aberystwyth and carpenter, Sion Jones, 37 from Penparcau.

The NTfW’s bilingual champion, Ryan Evans said: “Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace,” he said.

“Over the past three years, they have increased awareness of the bilingual apprenticeship opportunities available across Wales by giving TV and radio interviews and being featured in print, online and social media.

“With many workplaces becoming more bilingual, completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages, thereby enhancing their employability.”

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said: “The ambassador scheme is an integral part of our marketing and planning for the apprenticeship sector here in Wales.

“Seeing real life people talk about their apprenticeship experience is a valuable marketing asset that prospective apprentices can relate to.