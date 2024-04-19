Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, is inviting people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to host their own NHS Big Tea on Friday 5 July, the health service’s 76th birthday.
Led by NHS Charities Together, the NHS Big Tea brings the nation together to celebrate the birthday, giving thanks to the NHS workforce while raising funds to provide the extra support needed for staff, patients, and volunteers. Communities can celebrate by making time for tea – another national treasure!
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager at the charity, said: “It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the NHS while enjoying a get together with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. And it’s a way of raising funds for your local NHS charity so that we can make a positive difference to staff and patients across the region.
“At Hywel Dda Health Charities we raise funds to provide those special extras which are beyond what the NHS can provide. These might be additional patient comforts, up-to-date medical equipment, staff development and wellbeing initiatives, or more welcoming surroundings for patients and staff.
“We hope you can join us in raising a cuppa to the NHS!”
Supporters are also invited to fundraise in the way that suits them.
For example, they can get active and run, walk or swim 76 miles; they can hold a ‘summer of ‘76’ party; they can hold a school ‘dress up as a nurse or doctor’ or own clothes day… the list goes on!
Alternatively, if you would simply like to make a donation, you can text LOVENHS to 70085 to donate £5. Or you can donate any amount you would like by texting LOVENHS and the amount you would like to donate: for example, text LOVENHS 3 to donate £3, LOVENHS 10 to donate £10, etc.
For more information on the NHS Big Tea, please visit: NHS Big Tea - Hywel Dda Health charities or contact the charity by phone on 01267 239815 or by email at: [email protected].