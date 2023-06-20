Pembrey Ski 4 All Wales has received a donation to acquire a Ski Bike Chariot thanks to a donation by Peter Drewett Lodge and the West Wales Freemasons.
The Ski Bike Chariot will enable the charity to provide ski sessions at the dry ski slope for children and adults with physical and neurological or visual deficit to ski.
The ski bike, being driven by an experienced skier, gives the children and adults an experience of exhilaration, enjoyment and much laughter that makes the experience one never to be forgotten.
The Ski 4 Wales team consists of physiotherapists, ski instructors and volunteers all committed to enable people to experience the thrills of skiing.
The volunteers give their time free of charge at their weekly sessions.
The chariot was recently taken by the group out to the ski slopes of France which was another vivid experience for the group.
Glan Davies, who was representing Aberystwyth and is pictured in the chair on the right, went for a test run in the chariot accompanied with a skiing instructor and described the journey as an amazing experience.