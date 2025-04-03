Afonydd Cymru added that the type of failure was often not due to blockages which Dŵr Cymru often blame (the company lobbied for plastic-containing wet wipes to be banned for clogging pipes – due to come into force in 2026) but instead due to “failure at the wastewater treatment works” - meaning either a lack of storm tank capacity, or with the amount of wastewater a pumping station can accept before it overflows.