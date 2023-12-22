IT looks set to be a wet start to the festive period for north and mid Wales with a yellow warning for rain being issued.
The warning runs from 10pm on Saturday until 6pm on Christmas eve (24 December).
The Met Office says persistent and at times heavy rain could being disruption, with flooding of homes and businesses possible.
The Met Office says: "A band of rain will slowly move south across Wales on Saturday evening and through Sunday, probably clearing to the south later in the day on Sunday.
"20-40 mm of rain may accumulate quite widely within the warning area, but west-facing high ground could see 60-80 mm of rain during this period. Strong and gusty winds will accompany the rainfall."
The forecast for Christmas Day has also been updated, and it looks like it will also be a wet one with sunny spells.
The weather will then turn cooler with further rain on Boxing Day.