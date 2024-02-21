The Met Office has extended today’s weather warning for rain to include parts of Gwynedd as well as Ceredigion and Powys.
The yellow warning issued earlier this week came into force at midnight and is expected to be in place until lunchtime today (Wednesday), but forecasters have extended the area the warning covers to include large areas of north Wales.
“Heavy rain may result in some flooding and disruption on Wednesday morning,” the Met Office said.
They warn drivers that journey times could take longer due to spray and flooding on roads, and there could be some interruption to power supplies and other services.
A few homes and businesses could flood and bus and train services could also be affected with journeys taking longer.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “Heavy rain will spread across Wales and southwest England from early on Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will widely reach 15-25 mm, with as much as 50-70 mm over higher ground. With saturated ground in places, this is likely to lead to some disruption. Rain will clear to the east by the afternoon.”
The Met Office advise people to check if their property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or live bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary,” the spokesperson added. “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”