On 5 July Labour’s Steve Witherden was a high school teacher no more – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr constituents voted him in as MP.
On his first day in parliament he was called home - his mum suddenly passed away.
The Cambrian News caught up with the fledgling MP and put your questions to him.
The dad of two said on being sworn-in later than others: “It’s been a difficult time – I got to be with my mum when she passed and spend time with my young family.
“One of my highlights as a new MP was voting to renationalise railways – something close to my heart.”
Discontent has already stirred after he voted to cut winter fuel allowance for those who aren’t means-tested: “It was a horrible situation to be in... inheriting an abysmal financial situation from the Conservative government.
“It would be lovely to do what Boris Johnson did and promise 40 new hospitals, but it’s important that there are no promises that aren’t properly funded.
“I signed early day motion 115 to delay [the winter fuel allowance cut], and another calling for the pension credit threshold to be lowered so more people can access credit.”
For the sprawling constituency including Machynlleth, Welshpool and Wrexham, the housing crisis is acute - on this Witherden said: “We don’t have enough homes...
“When you think about the problems that causes – the social housing waitlists are ridiculously long and [rental and sale] prices are obscene.
“If you build more homes, prices will come down.
“But it’s important to take communities with us – I've heard from some constituents worried about big developments.”
Witherden is now an elected officer in the All Party Parliamentary Group for air ambulances, following the announced closure of the Welshpool Air Ambulance base this April.
He said being married to an NHS worker, healthcare services are something he “feels very strongly about”: “It was a terrible thing that we lost.
“We’ve been liaising to get a judicial review... we’re going to exhaust every avenue we can.”
Witherden has written to oppose Powys’ proposed downgrade of Llanidloes Hospital: “It’s something that we will be fighting as a community, it’s not something we’re willing to tolerate.”
His political awakening was when he campaigned to save Pontfadog primary school and said he’ll “full-bloodedly get involved” against closures of community assets.
He hopes to establish two constituency offices and will be hosting surgeries “all over the constituency, including the ‘difficult-to-reach’ places”.