The career of Gwynedd opera star Rhys Meirion has taken an unexpected turn after beating cancer – he’s joined a rock group.
Rhys, who was born in Blaenau Ffestiniog and raised in Tremadog, teamed up with daughter Elan as part of the in-house band of the North Wales Music Cooperative on a tour of more than 250 schools in Conwy, Denbighshire and Wrexham.
Earlier this year he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and had surgery to successfully remove a tumour. He is relieved no further treatment is required.
Rhys said: "The cancer was caught early but I'm on the five-year monitoring programme in case it returns.
“This test saved my life. I put it off at first, but I urge anyone who receives a screening kit not to ignore it. Whether it’s bowel screening, cervical screening, a PSA test or a mammogram — please take it seriously.”
Before becoming a singer, Rhys was a primary school headteacher and he’s passionate about passing on his love of music to pupils through this band.
He said: "Without the work of the music co-operative there would be no opportunities to play a musical instrument.
“When I was their age there were plenty of opportunities to play instruments and it was all free and many great musicians have come from that system.
"Now this band are giving youngsters those opportunities and there is such a buzz about the place. The musicians enjoy playing and that comes across.”
Daughter Elan, who also made her debut with Make Some Noise, said: "We usually perform in concerts together accompanied by a piano so being backed by a band is something totally different for both of us but it's fun.
"And it was exciting to sing 'Anfonaf Angel with Dad on the guitar. Taking part in four concerts a day is hard work but it's something I'm really enjoying.”
