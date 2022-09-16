Why Aberystwyth and Ceredigion councils need to take responsibility
Subscribe newsletter
Editor: Is Aberystwyth dirty? In a word, yes!
As someone who is Aberystwyth born and bred, I feel embarrassed and ashamed at the state of the town centre and seafront. This is a sentiment shared by my friends, family and colleagues.T
he town and county council should take responsibility for the timely collection of rubbish, on a daily/nightly basis if necessary. Also, the regular sweeping and power washing of pavements and streets.
Other towns and cities around the world do so, why not Aberystwyth? Town centre shop, cafe and pub owners and tenants should be responsible for and take pride in keeping their shop, pub, cafe fronts and entrances clean and well maintained. A sweep and a wash each day would make a world of difference and attract more customers currently put off by the unwelcoming and, in some cases, disgusting frontages.
On a recent visit to London, I was struck by how clean the city centre streets and buildings were. If a city the size of London can maintain a clean and welcoming environment, then surely Aberystwyth can.
Aberystwyth’s location alone is not enough to continue to attract residents and visitors.
Elaine Thomas,
Aberystwyth
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |