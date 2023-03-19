Letter to the Editor: Your article headed Valentine’s Day Massacre (Cambrian News,22 February) about the Welsh Government’s re-evaluation of road projects,misses the point.
These are not ‘road safety schemes’ as you repeatedly referto them. Indeed, in general they would have enabled traffic to go faster andtherefore pose a greater hazard.
The whole point of a sensible programme for roadimprovements (ie the 17 projects that will go ahead) is to not contribute to anever increasing number of cars on the road.
And of course to curb carbon emissions, in the face ofrunaway climate change.
Cindy Harris,
Taliesin