Why Ceredigion officials need to heed what’s in the Cambrian News
Editor: I was born and have lived in Aberystwyth for my whole life except for four years, and like so many others take pride in living here.
I’m glad to hear the comments from visitors about Dirty old town (Cambrian News, 31 August) although I’m hurt by it because we don’t see it through rose-coloured glasses.
This town is the largest populated town in Ceredigion — it’s also a university town which has around 7,000 students educated here, and they have families and friends and reading this article could sway where their loved ones become a student.
We also live in a beautiful seaside town which most of us are proud of.If people who may be considering visiting Aberystwyth read this, it may deter them from coming. Another aspect the local authorities should consider is that if this article isn’t taken seriously, the county and the town’s economy could suffer.
I think that the local authorities should prioritise the streets that are littered by broken bin bags that may have been left out on wrong days or not put out on time on their refuse collection day. Maybe an answer to this could be Ceredigion County Council supplying wheelie bins that are recorded to issued addresses.
Also, the amount of litter bins around the town should be increased then introduce environmental officers who could report litter bugs to their authority.
At one time the streets were cleaned by road sweepers— is that done now?
Local authorities should remember that income to the county and the town is at risk should this be ignored.
Ray Blackburne,
