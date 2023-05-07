We have read recently, of child poverty in Wales; care home closures; Llanbedr residents not getting the bypass they have long since needed; concern over 900 charities in Wales alone; the people in Fairbourne disregarded over their anxieties and needs for sea defences; the dirtiest most vilely polluted rivers in Gwynedd; recent losses we had not envisaged, at our hospital in Tywyn.... Shall I continue with this list?