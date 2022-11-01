Why is Harlech being stripped of services?

By Letter to the Editor  
Tuesday 8th November 2022 7:00 am
Letter to the Editor
Letter to theEditor (Cambrian News )

Letter to the Editor: How strange that the postbox in Harlech was suddenly removed without anyone knowing about it (Anger as postbox removed from Harlech High Street, Cambrian News, 19 October). Royal Mail has a lot to answer for.

The public have been totally disregarded and should have had prior notice. We have lost our original post office too.

How many, one wonders, have been totally put out  and are missing their link to businesses and family connections. This is unfair to the general public to be treated like this. With banks leaving, people have now to drive elsewhere for services. One wonders what will go next?

Jean Miles,

Harlech

