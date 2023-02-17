Letter to the Editor: Having had to travel around the area in the past few days, I could not help notice how Aberystwyth’s petrol prices are astonishingly high.
I have been used to prices outside the region are considerably lower, but I noticed that you could fill up with petrol at Penrhyncoch for £1.44 and Aberaeron for £1.38, yet somehow, the pump prices in town remain at £1.52, as they have been for a while.
I cannot see that is a justifiable situation and nothing more than the stations profiteering at the expense of their customers.
It’s a poor part of the country anyway, this attitude by the retailers is just a kick in the teeth.
Geraint Roberts,
Aberystwyth