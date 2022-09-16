Why Lord Elis-Thomas is a political hypocrite
Editor: During these sad times of national mourning, there have been a handful of politicians who have thought it wise to politicise their comments. Lord Elis-Thomas is one such politician. He has decided to say the role of the Prince of Wales has no meaning (Lord questions need for Prince of Wales, Cambrian News, 14 September).
The history of this title is an interesting one. Since the 14th century it has been the heir apparent and is the prerogative of the monarch. He also says, “It’s not a constitutional job”. A bit of an irrelevant comment.
Personally, I think most of the House of Lords is irrelevant!We know that it is Lord Elis-Thomas’ political desire for an independent Wales, which begs the question, why did he accept a peerage?
In reality, Plaid Cymru does not want an independent Wales. They want Wales to be governed by the European Union.
There is a time for this kind of discussion, but this is not it. Give the Prince of Wales time to grieve before one of our Lords of the Realm says that he is not wanted.
Chris Samuel,
Aberystwyth
