Why we should look at all Welsh speed limits
Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your attention in the Cambrian News (20mph speed limits are ‘a waste of time and money’, 21 September) and update on the Cabinet’s discussion on the work being done by Ceredigion County Council officers at the moment regarding adapting speed limits in the county.
I was quoted by you as saying that I thought limiting the speed to 20 miles was a crazy idea. Can I correct this?
What I did was voice my frustration with the process of looking at 30mph speed limits only. I think it’s a waste of time and resources for Ceredigion staff to be looking at resetting the 30mph restrictions to 20mph this year and then going through the same process next year to look at bringing some 40mph areas down to 30mph, as the Welsh Government is discussing doing. The Welsh Government is leading on this as you know and they are the ones determining when the various speed zones are looked at for any changes to speed limits. I feel strongly that all areas need to be looked at the same time — where necessary — the 40s to 30, as well as 30s to 20.
I have contributed to the survey asking that a number of stretches of road in Ceulan and Maesmawr be changed from 30mph to 20mph in accordance with what a large number of constituents have asked me to do. The main request of the residents of the ward is to reduce the speed on the A487 and that road is managed by the Welsh Government — I hope the government will listen to the request of the people of the area.Another request from the people of this area is to reduce the legal speed from 40mph to 30mph in Ffwrnais, Eglwysfach and Glandyfi. Unfortunately this will not be considered this year — but possibly it will be considered in 2023. Council staff and councillors will repeat the consultation process, this time looking at reducing the 40mph zones to 30mph.
The residents of the villages of Ffwrnais, Eglwysfach and Glandyfi have been asking continuously and for decades to change the restriction from 40 to 30 in their villages and that without any luck at all. They are once again missing the opportunity to reduce the speed of the traffic through that particular area.
Thank you for the opportunity to make my position clear.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies,
Ceulan a Maesmawr Ward,
Ceredigion County Council
