Why we should look at all Welsh speed limits

What I did was voice my frustration with the process of looking at 30mph speed limits only. I think it’s a waste of time and resources for Ceredigion staff to be looking at resetting the 30mph restrictions to 20mph this year and then going through the same process next year to look at bringing some 40mph areas down to 30mph, as the Welsh Government is discussing doing. The Welsh Government is leading on this as you know and they are the ones determining when the various speed zones are looked at for any changes to speed limits. I feel strongly that all areas need to be looked at the same time — where necessary — the 40s to 30, as well as 30s to 20.