Barmouth hosted a march supporting the WI’s national Stop Violence Against Women campaign.
The WI organised a march through Barmouth on Saturday, 4 March to support International Women’s Week and a national protest asking for one million women to rise together against violence towards women everywhere.
Barmouth marchers walked from the Dragon Theatre, up the high street towards the harbour, then back again with placards, shaking homemade maracas made from empty pop bottles filled with stones.
The march, which included two men, was a case of quality rather than quantity but was well received by everyone.
Some women told those taking part their stories of violence in the past, others tried to give money in support – which the walkers did not accept as this was an awareness-raising exercise.
Many people gave the walkers the ‘thumbs up’ and some drivers tooted their horns in support.
The Turkish/Iranian barbers told marchers of the awful situation for women in Iran.
The march and preceding publicity raised awareness of the issue.
“One man asked on Facebook why we were marching and what good will it do, I was reminded that Votes for Women marches started in the same way many years ago,” said Ros Grant, the WI press officer.
“In 2021, one and a half million cases of domestic violence were reported officially and 173 deaths, this is truly shocking, and we were glad to be able to stand up and do our bit to help protest against this situation."