Barmouth WI met in Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 2pm on Wednesday, 25 October.
The speaker was the lovely Ruth Gilford, community fundraiser for Marie Curie North Wales.
Her talk was very interesting, giving the ladies lots of information about not only the care the charity provides but also how people can help through volunteer work.
Marie Curie provides hospice and palliative care to patients with terminal illness.
More information can be found online at mariecurie.org.uk
Upcoming events include an Autumn Ramble on 8 November, starting at Taicynhaeaf to Cymer Abbey and then to Dolgellau; and Macrame for beginners on 15 November in Dolgellau. Members will also lay a wreath on behalf of the WI at the cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.
The next meeting will be the AGM on Wednesday, 22 November at 2pm.
