Llanddewi Brefi WI held a coffee morning and collected food items for Lampeter Food Bank this year, due to not being able to join the carol singers.
Their portion of the money, £185.31, and two carloads of foodstuff were delivered by WI president Sally Corlett, vice-president Margaret Howells and Shelagh Yeomans.
Villagers and WI members were very generous in their donations towards this good cause. The YFC and Bois y Rhedyn will announce their total soon.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]