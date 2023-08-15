MONTGOMERYSHIRE politicians have called for a review of Wales Air Ambulance bases to “consider expanded Welsh Government support” in a letter to the Chief Ambulance Service Commissioner.
One year on this August from original proposals to close Welshpool and Caernarfon’s Air Ambulance bases being leaked, MS Russell George and MP Craig Williams have written to Stephen Harrhy who is leading a formal engagement process into the future configuration of the service.
The two politicians said they have heard from thousands of Mid Wales residents who have been “united in their support for the retention of the Mid Wales base in Welshpool.”
They are urging the Chief Ambulance Service Commissioner and the Welsh Government “to do everything possible to resource improvements, not reductions, to Air Ambulance provision.”
Mr George said: “When the original proposals to close the Welshpool Air Ambulance base leaked a year ago, they were met with very wide-scale concern across Mid Wales.
“Communities know just how vital the services of the Wales Air Ambulance are and have fundraised in good faith for many years to support the service.
“People in Montgomeryshire and across other rural parts of Wales are absolutely committed to the Air Ambulance service.
“We want to see the Welsh Government match the strength of feeling across rural Wales with funding to protect this service.”
Mr Williams added: “We believe it is imperative that the review into proposed changes considers what resources would be needed to expand the service, with increased financial provision.”