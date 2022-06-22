Wife’s car hit on anniversary of her death

A GRIEVING widower is appealing to the driver who hit his late wife’s car on the first anniversary of her death to come forward.

Aled Griffiths’ wife, Sian, died last year. On Monday, 13 June Aled was sitting on the beach where he scattered his wife’s ashes when the car was damaged.

“We have CCTV of the vehicle that clipped the car at around 7.15pm in front of Tŷ Nanney, Tremadog, but no CCTV coverage of the incident,” said Aled.

“This was my late wife’s car who passed away after a short illness a year to the day of the incident and we as family and friends were sitting on the beach at Criccieth where we scattered her ashes following her funeral.”

Mr Griffiths, who was given the number plate of the car by a witness, said he is still waiting to hear from North Wales Police after reporting the incident.