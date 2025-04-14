Firefighters have tackled a wildfire in the Maentwrog area of Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at 3.50pm on Thursday, 10 April.
“The fire required attendance by multiple crews and was brought under control by 9.37pm on Saturday, 12 April,” a fire service spokesperson said.
Tywyn firefighters said they “were mobilised at 6am on 11 April to relieve crews who had been working through the night” at the wildfire.
“This incident increased to over 10 appliances with multiple relief crews arriving during the day.”
Approximately 20 hectares of gorse and bracken burnt in the fire. The cause is unknown.